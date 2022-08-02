Watch Now
7-year-old girl hospitalized with severe injuries after dog attack in Lansing

Posted at 11:07 AM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02

LANSING, Mich. — A 7-year-old girl was sent to the hospital and is recovering from “severe injuries” after being attacked by two dogs on Saturday.

Authorities say it happened in the 1400 block of Ada Street in Lansing.

The owner of the two pit bulls was not present at the time of the attack and is cooperating with animal control in the investigation. The owner's son was at home at the time of the attack, and he will be held responsible.

Ingham County Animal Control was notified of the attack on Monday.

The dogs are in animal control's custody.

"ICAC officers will be submitting a request for criminal charges to the responsible party through the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office for dog-at-large, dog bite and vicious habits later this week," according to a news release from animal control.

