68-year-old man dies in Lansing head-on crash

LANSING, Mich — A 68-year-old man died Thursday afternoon following a head-on collision in Lansing, according the Lansing Police Department.

Authorities say they responded to the crash at South Cedar Street and East Cavanaugh Road around 2:49 p.m. The Lansing Fire Department provided medical aid at the scene before the victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe the crash involved two vehicles in a head-on collision. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the incident.

Accident investigators are continuing to gather facts about what led to the crash. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.