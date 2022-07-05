62-year-old Lansing man dies after being hit by car on Saturday

LANSING, Mich. — A 62-year-old man died of his injuries after being hit by a car around 10 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Pleasant Grove and west Holmes roads in Lansing.

The man, who has been identified as Virgil Hall, was found unresponsive at the intersection by Lansing Police Department officers. He was transported and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The driver of the car told police that they were driving northbound on Pleasant Grove Road when they saw Hall and tried to stop but were unable to.

Police say that alcohol is not a factor in this crash, and investigators are still gathering facts to determine fault.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook