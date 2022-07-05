Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodDelhi Twp - Holt - Dimondale - Southside Lansing

Actions

62-year-old Lansing man dies after being hit by car on Saturday

Police
WPIX
A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle
Police
Posted at 5:29 PM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 17:29:29-04

LANSING, Mich. — A 62-year-old man died of his injuries after being hit by a car around 10 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Pleasant Grove and west Holmes roads in Lansing.

The man, who has been identified as Virgil Hall, was found unresponsive at the intersection by Lansing Police Department officers. He was transported and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The driver of the car told police that they were driving northbound on Pleasant Grove Road when they saw Hall and tried to stop but were unable to.

Police say that alcohol is not a factor in this crash, and investigators are still gathering facts to determine fault.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Larry Wallace

Larry Wallace

10:16 AM, Jan 03, 2021

Southside Lansing

Neighborhood Reporter

Larry Wallace

Yasmeen Ludy

Yasmeen Ludy

12:07 PM, Feb 16, 2021

Holt / Dimondale

Neighborhood Reporter

Yasmeen Ludy

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter