61-year-old Lansing woman killed crossing Cedar Street

LANSING, Mich. — A 61-year-old Lansing woman died after being hit by a car while crossing Cedar Street near Willoughby Road on Saturday night, police said.

A 65-year-old Holt man was traveling south on Cedar Street and struck DorothyJo Ann Verschage at approximately 9 p.m., according to information released by the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

Verschage was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police have not released the name of the driver.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff's Office at (517) 676-2431.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

