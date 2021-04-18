Watch
NeighborhoodsDelhi Township, Holt & Southside Lansing

Actions

61-year-old Lansing woman killed crossing Cedar Street

items.[0].image.alt
WPIX
Police
Posted at 10:35 AM, Apr 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-18 10:35:03-04

LANSING, Mich. — A 61-year-old Lansing woman died after being hit by a car while crossing Cedar Street near Willoughby Road on Saturday night, police said.

A 65-year-old Holt man was traveling south on Cedar Street and struck DorothyJo Ann Verschage at approximately 9 p.m., according to information released by the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

Verschage was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police have not released the name of the driver.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff's Office at (517) 676-2431.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Larry Wallace

Larry Wallace

10:16 AM, Jan 03, 2021

Southside Lansing

Neighborhood Reporter

Larry Wallace

Yasmeen Ludy

Yasmeen Ludy

12:07 PM, Feb 16, 2021

Holt / Dimondale

Neighborhood Reporter

Yasmeen Ludy