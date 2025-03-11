60 Day Make Safe or Demolish set for former Metro Bowl Building

LANSING, Mich — Fences and Dump trucks surround the former Metro Bowl Building as time ticks.

“It's a working process,” said owner Andy Markovic. “Long as we're making some kind of progress, that's good because we're getting it done.”

Markovic said he started the demolition process after Lansing City Council put in place a 60 Day Make Safe or Demolish order Monday night.

Markovic said demolishing the building himself is cheaper.

“They have their fees, cost and profit,” he said. “I could just do it for labor costs.”

Conversations about the Make Safe or Demolish started months back, when the city cited the location for more than 60 open violations and a nearly 6 million dollar price tag in repairs.

“This building is accessible, it is dangerous, and its a liability,” said Councilman Adam Hussain.

Despite the location being in disrepair for years, Markovic is hoping for an extension to the make safe or demolish order, because he said he needs additional demolition permits and a brownfield plan approved for an apartment complex he wants to build on the location.

“It could be roughly a 127 units,” Markovic said. “That’s bringing in more families to the Southside and shopping at business.

But some council members don't think this warrants an extension.

“We can’t wait on interior tear down or none of that,” Hussain said. “They need to pull the permit and get this building down.”