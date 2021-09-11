51-year-old man dies following crash on Lansing's south side

LANSING, Mich. — A 51-year-old man is dead following a two-car collision Friday night at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Pleasant Grove Road on Lansing's south side.

Police were called to the scene around 11:40 p.m. They say the 51-year-old man was the driver of a vehicle that had been heading south on Martin Luther King. He suffered critical injuries and died later at a local hospital. His passenger, a 22-year-old woman, suffered a minor injury.

The other vehicle was traveling west on Pleasant Grove Road at the time of the crash. The 39-year-old man driving was not injured. His passengers, a 39-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl, both suffered critical injuries.

Police say speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information on the indicent is asked to call Lansing police (517) 483-4600.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook