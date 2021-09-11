Watch
NeighborhoodsDelhi Township, Holt & Southside Lansing

Actions

51-year-old man dies following crash on Lansing's south side

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 10:05 AM, Sep 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-11 10:05:07-04

LANSING, Mich. — A 51-year-old man is dead following a two-car collision Friday night at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Pleasant Grove Road on Lansing's south side.

Police were called to the scene around 11:40 p.m. They say the 51-year-old man was the driver of a vehicle that had been heading south on Martin Luther King. He suffered critical injuries and died later at a local hospital. His passenger, a 22-year-old woman, suffered a minor injury.

The other vehicle was traveling west on Pleasant Grove Road at the time of the crash. The 39-year-old man driving was not injured. His passengers, a 39-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl, both suffered critical injuries.

Police say speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information on the indicent is asked to call Lansing police (517) 483-4600.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Larry Wallace

Larry Wallace

10:16 AM, Jan 03, 2021

Southside Lansing

Neighborhood Reporter

Larry Wallace

Yasmeen Ludy

Yasmeen Ludy

12:07 PM, Feb 16, 2021

Holt / Dimondale

Neighborhood Reporter

Yasmeen Ludy

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter