46-year-old Holt man sentenced to six years in prison for possession of child pornography

LANSING, Mich. — A 46-year-old Holt man has been sentenced to six years in prison for possession of child pornography.

Matthew Philip Volz was charged with having pornography showing prepubescent minors and distributing images through the Kik app in June of last year and March of this year.

He pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child pornography. Two additional charges were dropped.

He was sentenced Monday by Judge Robert Jonker of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, who ordered that Volz be placed on supervised release for five years following his release from prison, register as a sex offender and pay a $5,100 fine.

"Any time one of my clients receives a lengthy prison sentence it is disappointing," James Fisher, of the Federal Public Defender's office, wrote in an email. Fisher served as Volz's attorney.

"However, it should be noted that the sentence was below the guidelines range established by the United States Sentencing Commission for this offense," he wrote. "I believe the Court recognized that those guidelines are unnecessarily harsh and, and that the Court acknowledged the substantial steps my client took to remedy his conduct and try to set things right."

