4 people were shot in Lansing over the July 4 weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Four people were shot in Lansing over the holiday weekend: two on Sunday and two on Monday.

None of the victims died and no one has been arrested, according to Lansing Police.

Lansing Police were called to the 2900 block of Mersey Lane on the south side of Lansing at 3 a.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was already at the hospital with a gunshot wound near his hip when police arrived. The wound was not life-threatening.

Police say the victim did not cooperate in providing information, though police said several items of evidence were discovered.

At around 5 p.m. the same day, a 16-year-old girl was shot in the back inside of a residence on the 3600 block of Karen Street on the city's south side, police said.

The girl was taken to a local hospital and listed in critical condition. She is now stable and expected to survive.

Police suspect the weapon was handgun and the shooting was accidental.

On Monday just before 4 a.m., shots were fired between two vehicles near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and St. Joseph Street, police said. One of the cars crashed near Ottawa Street after the victim, a 19-year-old man, was shot in the head. The other vehicle fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a critical injury. There was a woman in the car who wasn't injured as well as a firearm.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 3800 block of Kendalwood Drive on the south side of Lansing after 2 p.m. Monday, police said. The injury wasn't life-threatening, and the victim was taken to a hospital.

Lansing police say the victim was outside when he was approached by another man. Words were exchanged before the suspect shot the victim in the leg and ran to a dark gray Chevy Cruze to flee.

Lansing Police Department asks anyone with information on any of the above cases to call the department at (517) 483-4600, call Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at (517) 483-6847, call Crime Stoppers (517) 483-7867 or direct message the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

