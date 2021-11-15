Watch
NeighborhoodsDelhi Township, Holt & Southside Lansing

Actions

34-year-old Lansing man shot while sitting in his parked car Monday

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
David J. Phillip
<p>David Foley holds a handgun while shopping at the Spring Guns and Ammo store Monday, Jan. 4, 2016, in Spring, Texas. President Barack Obama is making good on his pledge to politicize gun violence. The package of gun-control executive actions Obama will formally announce Tuesday has pushed the contentious issue to the forefront of the 2016 presidential campaign, just weeks from the Feb. 1 Iowa caucuses.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)</p>
Teen adjusts gun in sweatpants, shoots self
Posted at 2:41 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 14:41:28-05

LANSING, Mich. — A 34-year-old man was shot around 2:03 a.m. Monday night while sitting in his car in a parking lot near Bailey Street and East Mount Hope Avenue in Lansing.

The injury was not life threatening.

When Lansing Police Department arrived, there were two men at the scene. One was shot near his lower groin and the other, a 36-year-old man, was uninjured. The man who had been shot was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The on-scene investigation determined there were two suspects, both Black men in their twenties. One was wearing all black while the other was wearing a shiny coat, either silver or gold. The man in black approached the vehicle and shot at the victims and then both suspects fled.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Larry Wallace

Larry Wallace

10:16 AM, Jan 03, 2021

Southside Lansing

Neighborhood Reporter

Larry Wallace

Yasmeen Ludy

Yasmeen Ludy

12:07 PM, Feb 16, 2021

Holt / Dimondale

Neighborhood Reporter

Yasmeen Ludy

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter