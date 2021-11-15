34-year-old Lansing man shot while sitting in his parked car Monday

LANSING, Mich. — A 34-year-old man was shot around 2:03 a.m. Monday night while sitting in his car in a parking lot near Bailey Street and East Mount Hope Avenue in Lansing.

The injury was not life threatening.

When Lansing Police Department arrived, there were two men at the scene. One was shot near his lower groin and the other, a 36-year-old man, was uninjured. The man who had been shot was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The on-scene investigation determined there were two suspects, both Black men in their twenties. One was wearing all black while the other was wearing a shiny coat, either silver or gold. The man in black approached the vehicle and shot at the victims and then both suspects fled.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.

