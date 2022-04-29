Watch
NeighborhoodsDelhi Township, Holt & Southside Lansing

33-year-old woman injured in shooting on Lansing's south side

Posted at 4:13 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 16:13:23-04

LANSING, Mich. — A 33-year-old woman was injured in a shooting this morning on Lansing's south side, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Louisa Street at 8:19 a.m. on a report of a shooting and found the woman with a gunshot wound that wasn't life threatening, police said. She was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police have identified a person of interest, someone who knew the victim, but have made no arrests.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.

Larry Wallace

10:16 AM, Jan 03, 2021

Southside Lansing

Neighborhood Reporter

Yasmeen Ludy

12:07 PM, Feb 16, 2021

Holt / Dimondale

Neighborhood Reporter

