33-year-old woman injured in shooting on Lansing's south side

LANSING, Mich. — A 33-year-old woman was injured in a shooting this morning on Lansing's south side, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Louisa Street at 8:19 a.m. on a report of a shooting and found the woman with a gunshot wound that wasn't life threatening, police said. She was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police have identified a person of interest, someone who knew the victim, but have made no arrests.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.

