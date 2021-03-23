30-year-old Lansing woman charged with attempted murder in connection with Sunday shooting

LANSING, Mich. — A 30-year-old Lansing woman has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting a 23-year-old woman on Lansing's southeast side Sunday afternoon.

Ashley Nicole Person is also facing a felony firearms charge.

Lansing police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of Forest Road around 3:40 p.m. Sunday and found the 23-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital and where she was still listed in critical condition on Tuesday.

Police arrested Person shortly afterward. Her bond is set for $100,000.

Lansing Police are still investigating the shooting and are asking anyone with information on the incident to call (517) 483-7867.

