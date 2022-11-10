3 suspects charged in shooting of 2 dogs in August

LANSING, Mich. — Three people were charged with conspiracy to commit the killing of an animal, along with other charges, last week in connection to two dogs that were shot and killed on Aug. 4.

The shooting occurred behind the Boys and Girls Club at 4315 Pleasant Grove Road in Lansing.

When officers responded to the call, they found two dead dogs with gunshot wounds. Ingham County Animal Control officers and several other local law enforcement agencies investigated the incident and identified the three suspects that were later charged.

Tommy Allen Thayer was charged with second-degree conspiracy to commit the killing of an animal, two counts of second-degree killing of an animal, carrying a concealed weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. Tomi Alaya Thayer was charged with second-degree conspiracy to commit the killing of an animal, two counts of second-degree aiding and abetting the killing of an animal, carrying a concealed weapon and larceny of a firearm. Karen Christine Curtis was charged with conspiracy to commit the killing of an animal.

They were arraigned on Nov. 9. Tommy is being held at the Ingham County Jail ion a $50,000, while Tomi and Curtis have been released on their own recognizance.

