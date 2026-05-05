3 DEGREE: Mother honors son with Southside community foundation

LANSING, Mich — Miranda Hinton keeps her son close, even in his absence.

"He's constantly on mind, continuously."

Marcus Jackson was shot and killed alongside his half brother on the Southside in 2020. He was 32 years old. A comedian on the rise, Marcus was also known as a giver to his community.

"It's a different type of pain — nothing compares to ever going through something like."

In his honor, Hinton founded the Marcus DA Comedian Foundation in November 2020.

Since then, the foundation has worked to feed the unhoused, host backpack giveaways, and organize toy drives. During the last toy drive in December, Hinton says more than 300 families were helped.

"Just to see how the community poured into that was absolutely amazing."

That work has not gone unrecognized. The Marcus DA Comedian Foundation was chosen as FOX 47's 3 Degree recipient for the month of May.

"I can't believe this is happening, I can't even begin to describe how good this feels."

With funds raised through the 3 Degree recognition, Hinton says she plans to organize a summer basketball camp for youth between the ages of 8 and 17.

"The ages I want to do is 8 to 17."

Hinton says the work must continue — because she knows it is what Marcus would have wanted.

"I am honored to be your mom and I will continue to do what I do and be your voice."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

