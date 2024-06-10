3 Degree Guarantee Winner: The Village Lansing

The Village Lansing was chosen as FOX 47's 3 Degree Guarantee winner for June.

Watch video above to see how excited the organization is to be chosen!

Erica Lynn said it really does take a village to combat gun violence in Lansing. So far this year, the city has seen 6 gun deaths, with the youngest victim being just 14.

“We'll never know what kinda impact they're going to have on the world, so its heartbreaking,” Lynn said.

Growing up in Lansing - Lynn said these deadly shootings among youth and young adults happen far too often, which is why she co-founded The Village Lansing back in 2019.

“A lot of what we do, we really try and take a strategic and intentional approach to finding those that are at risk of being involved in gun violence,” Lynn said. “We understand you have to attack the root causes of gun valence and really take a hard approach of addressing it through education.”

This is all done through events and workshops.

Right now, The Village Lansing has more than 5 workshops for youth and young adults and get this, they're completely free!

“We really believe in educating them on the dangers of gun, conflict resolution, gun safety, the laws around guns,” Lynn said.

To continue that mission, we at FOX 47 are proud to partner with the Village Lansing for our 3-degree guarantee in the month of June..

“It's exciting for a small, grass root organization like us to be chosen, we rely on small sponsorships and its great we're getting this opportunity,” Lynn said.

Lynn said it comes at the perfect timing. Within in the nextmonth, The Village is expanding to a 5,000 square foot location, which will include a boxing ring and room for fitness. If you want to get involved, Lynn says they're always looking for people to join their “village”

