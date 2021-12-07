26-year-old man shot while driving on Cedar Street in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot Tuesday afternoon while driving on South Cedar Street near American Road.

Shortly before noon, Lansing police responded to a call about someone shooting from one vehicle at another vehicle. Officials said both cars were traveling south on Cedar Street when it happened.

Deputies from the Ingham County Sheriff's office found the 26-year-old in his vehicle with gunshot wounds near Aurelius Road and Cedar Street in Holt, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital.

Police have not identified a suspect but say the shooting was not random.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600 or Lt. Beth Frazier (517) 483-4659.

