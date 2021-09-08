20 years since 9/11 Attack: 'Never Forget' concert to honor first responders

LANSING, Mich. — Saturday will mark 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks. On Friday, a Lansing music group will perform in honor of first responders and the lives that were lost.

Pat Brown, president of Holt and Diamondale Insurance Agency was a first responder in Delhi Township when 9/11 happened. He remembers sitting in the fire department office with his boss Rick Royston

"We watched the unfolding of a tragic event," Brown said. "We tried to put ourselves in those places of those chiefs at that fire department telling their firefighters to go up those stairs.

Of the nearly 3,000 victims who died on Sept. 11, 2001, 412 were emergency workers.

Those lives deserve to be remembered, so when Brown got a call about a local music group wanting to honor them, he was excited.

The event coordinator and member of Three Men and A Tenor, Mark Stiles, told Brown that his group wanted to host a concert and play two original songs and one that was written for 9/11 first responders.

"We want to see veterans, we want to see current military men and women or family members to come out and receive the support and recognition they deserve for what they've done serving us since 9/11," Stiles said.

The event will take place at the Holt Veteran’s Memorial Garden at 7 p.m. on Friday . There will be a moment of silence for the 13 that were lost in Afghanistan, and an opportunity to donate to the American Legion.

At 6:45, 15 minutes before the concert on Friday, there will also be a memorial march moment starting at the corner of Holt and Aurelius roads and ending at the stage space in Veterans Memorial Garden.

