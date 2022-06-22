Watch
20-year-old Mason woman dies in crash near U.S. 127, Interstate 96 interchange

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 3:32 PM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 15:32:14-04

LANSING, Mich. — A 20-year-old Mason woman died after losing control of her car near the U.S. 127 and Interstate 96 interchange in Delhi Township this morning and crashing into a vehicle on the side of the highway, according to police.

A passenger in her car was taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren't believed to be life-threatening.

Police were called to the scene just after 9 a.m.

The highway was shut down for several hours but has reoopened.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at (517) 244-1895.

10:16 AM, Jan 03, 2021

12:07 PM, Feb 16, 2021

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter