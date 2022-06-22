LANSING, Mich. — A 20-year-old Mason woman died after losing control of her car near the U.S. 127 and Interstate 96 interchange in Delhi Township this morning and crashing into a vehicle on the side of the highway, according to police.
A passenger in her car was taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren't believed to be life-threatening.
Police were called to the scene just after 9 a.m.
The highway was shut down for several hours but has reoopened.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at (517) 244-1895.
