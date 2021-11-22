2 shot in Lansing's Fabulous Acres neighborhood, suspect in custody following police chase

LANSING, Mich. — Two people were shot in Lansing's Fabulous Acres neighborhood this afternoon, and a suspect is in custody following a police chase.

Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Herbert Street around 1:30 p.m. and found a 33-year-old woman and 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital. Police said their wounds were not life threatening.

An Ingham County sheriff's deputy saw a vehicle matching the description of the one driven by the suspect in the shooting and at Pennsylvania Avenue and Saginaw Street and tried to stop it but the driver pulled away.

The suspect's vehicle crashed into another vehicle at Ottawa Street and North Walnut Street and the 33-year-old man driving was taken into custody, police said. Officers also recovered a handgun.

Police believe the shooting is an isolated incident and represents no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Lansing police at (517) 483-4600.

