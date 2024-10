LANSING, Mich — Two People were sent to the hospital after police say a car drove through The Mercedes Club Clothing Store on South Martin Luther King Jr. BLVD Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they received the call came in around 3:30 pm. They're not releasing much information at this time.

FOX 47 talked to the owner of the store, Daniel Thomas.

"I got $20 to my name, I don't got nothing else," Thomas said. "It just hurts."

Stay with FOX 47 News for updates.