Watch
NeighborhoodsDelhi Twp - Holt - Dimondale - Southside Lansing

Actions

2 people found dead in south Lansing on Monday

Police
WPIX
A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle
Police
Posted at 1:32 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 13:32:53-04

LANSING, Mich. — Two people were found dead Monday at a residence in south Lansing.

The Lansing Police Department said they found the two adults dead around 6 p.m. at 4315 Donald St.

Police have not released any additional information on the identities of the deceased but say there were no signs of a struggle or forced entry into the house.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Larry Wallace

Larry Wallace

10:16 AM, Jan 03, 2021

Southside Lansing

Neighborhood Reporter

Larry Wallace

Yasmeen Ludy

Yasmeen Ludy

12:07 PM, Feb 16, 2021

Holt / Dimondale

Neighborhood Reporter

Yasmeen Ludy

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter