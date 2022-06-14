2 people found dead in south Lansing on Monday

LANSING, Mich. — Two people were found dead Monday at a residence in south Lansing.

The Lansing Police Department said they found the two adults dead around 6 p.m. at 4315 Donald St.

Police have not released any additional information on the identities of the deceased but say there were no signs of a struggle or forced entry into the house.

