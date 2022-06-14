2 people found dead in south Lansing on Monday

LANSING, Mich. — Two people were found dead Monday at a residence in south Lansing.
The Lansing Police Department said they found the two adults dead around 6 p.m. at 4315 Donald St.
Police have not released any additional information on the identities of the deceased but say there were no signs of a struggle or forced entry into the house.
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.