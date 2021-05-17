2 men shot Sunday in Lansing have died

LANSING, Mich. — Two young men who were rushed to the local hospital in critical condition on Sunday after being shot on Lansing's south side have died.

Police identified the men as 22-year-old Kian Maliak Miller Jr. and 23-year-old Timothy Isador Minor Jr. The shooting happened in the 4200 block of Burchfield Drive shortly after 12:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing as the Lansing Police Department Investigation team continues to conduct interviews and gather information according to a Monday press release from the department.

The department is asking for anyone with information to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600, Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at (517) 483-6847 or Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867.

The Lansing Police Department Facebook page is also accepting any tips that could assist in the investigation.

