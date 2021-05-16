2 men in critical condition after shooting on Lansing's south side

LANSING, Mich. — Two men in their early twenties are in critical condition after being shot in Lansing on Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 4200 block of Burchfield Drive on the city's south side shortly after 12:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man with serious injuries. Officers provided lifesaving aid until the Lansing Fire Department arrived and the men were taken to a local hospital. Both are listed in critical condition.

Police suspect that the shooter knew the men. The suspect had fled the scene by the time officers arrived.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at (517) 483-4659, the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-6847 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page or Lansing PD Mobile App.

