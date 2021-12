LANSING, Mich. — A 19-year-old Lansing man is facing charges in connection with a Monday morning shooting on the city's southwest side.

Jaycee Aaron Cornett, 19, is facing charges of assault with intent to murder and carrying a concealed weapon in the shooting of a 21-year-old man in the 4200 block of West Jolly Road.

Cornett is scheduled back in court for a probable cause conference on Dec. 9.