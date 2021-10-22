Watch
NeighborhoodsDelhi Township, Holt & Southside Lansing

18-year-old man dies after being shot and crashing his truck in south Lansing

Police Lights
Posted at 3:56 PM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 16:01:54-04

LANSING, Mich. — An 18-year-old man is dead after being shot and crashing his truck on Lansing's south side Friday afternoon.

Lansing police officer were dispatched to the south side of Lansing shortly after noon on a report of a pickup truck that had left the roadway and struck a tree near near South Pennsylvania Avenue and Kendon Drive, police said. The teenage driver was unresponsive.

Officers began administering first aid at the scene. After paramedics took, they discovered the man also had a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

His name has not yet been made public.

The location of the shooting has not been determined and investigators are attempting to piece together the events that led up to the shooting. There are no suspects and no arrests have been made, according to the Lansing Police Department.

Anyone with information on the homicide is encouraged to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-7867 or Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at (517) 483-6847 or Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867 or send a message to the department’s Facebook page.

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter