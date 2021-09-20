17-year-old boy shot and killed on Lansing's southwest side

LANSING, Mich. — A 17-year-old boy is dead following a shooting this afternoon in the 3900 block of Hunters Ridge Drive on Lansing's southwest side.

Police were dispatched to the scene shortly after 2:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Responding officers were told that the 17-year-old had just arrived to a local hospital with a gunshot wound but he died by the time officer arrived at the hospital, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined that he was shot in a parking lot and taken to the hospital by an acquaintance.

No suspect has been identified.

Police believed the shooting was an isolated incident between the victim and suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600, Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at (517) 483-6847, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867 or to message the Lansing Police Department Facebook page

