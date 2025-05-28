Watch Now
12-year-old charged after disassembled gun found at Lansing school

LANSING, Mich. — A 12-year-old student has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon after a disassembled, unloaded gun was discovered at a Lansing school.

The Ingham County Prosecutor's Office says the incident occurred at Dwight Rich School of the Arts.

School leaders say a disassembled, unloaded gun was discovered at the school last Friday, just before Memorial Day weekend.

No additional charges were filed, and officials say no one else was involved in the incident.

