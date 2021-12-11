12-year-old boy injured in drive-by shooting on Lansing's southwest side

LANSING, Mich. — A 12-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting Friday evening on Lansing's southwest side.

Police were called to the 3800 block of Maybel Street on a reporter of a shooting and found the boy lying on the sidewalk. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that police said weren't life threatening.

Police say the boy was shot by somebody inside a metallic blue sedan, possibly a Ford Fusion with a model year between 2010 and 2012. Police say a white boy was driving the car and a Black boy was a passenger in the car.

Courtesy photo Lansing police said a 12-year-old boy was shot from inside this car on Friday, Dec. 11, 2021.

Police don't believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600, Lt. Beth Frazier at (517) 483-4659 or Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867 or to message the Lansing Police Department Facebook site.

