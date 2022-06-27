1 child dead, 3 in hospital after Monday morning fire

LANSING, Mich. — A Monday morning fire in Lansing has left one child dead and three others hospitalized.

The fire broke out at 204 east Cavanaugh Road in the Old Everett neighborhood.

First responders say that the house was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene.

The fire reportedly broke out near the rear of the house.

One child was found dead in the home. The mother and two other children were able to get out of the house and are being treated at a local hospital.

The fire is still being investigated, and more details will be released later.

