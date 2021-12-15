Woman shot near Eaton Rapids

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — A woman was shot in Hamlin Township outside of Eaton Rapids Wednesday morning.

Eaton County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 7000 block of East Five Point Highway on a report of that a man had shot a woman outside the residence while a child was inside.

Deputies got the woman out of the area and she was taken to a local hospital with injuries that the Eaton County Sheriff's Office said were not life threatening. The child was moved to "an area of safety," police said.

Police negotiators were still talking with the man as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

