Winter weather creates business surge for Eaton Rapids snow crews while salt supplies dwindle

EATON RAPIDS, Mich — Relentless winter weather is keeping snow removal companies in Eaton Rapids busier than usual, with one local business owner reporting significant increases in demand for clearing roads, sidewalks and parking lots.



Nathan Brown, owner of Turf Jockeys, said this winter has been unlike previous years.

"What we're seeing this year is abnormal," Brown said. "We're up 40% across the board."

While Brown's company has been able to meet the increased demand, the harsh conditions have created new challenges beyond just dealing with heavy snowfall. The company is facing a salt shortage that's forcing Brown to pay premium prices to keep operations running.

"It's going to affect us coming up with the salt shortage, because we've had to use most of our salt in the December months where usually it stretches us to the end of January to get us through February," Brown said.

Brown said his company allocated 200 tons of salt for this season based on previous years' usage patterns. To maintain competitive pricing, he's absorbing the higher costs of purchasing additional salt at premium rates.

Using more road salt isn't limited to private companies. MDOT spokesperson Aaron Jenkins confirmed state crews are also using more road salt than in recent years.

"We've used more road salt this year than in the last few years," Jenkins said.

MDOT says their road salt supply will last through the winter season.

The City of Eaton Rapids is also experiencing supply shortages. According to a city Facebook post, public works crews are prioritizing salt use on main intersections and high-traffic routes.

Local resident Jess Thompson has been navigating the challenging winter conditions firsthand.

"Well I can tell ya its slippery," Thompson said. "I had to go to Battle Creek the other day and I had two white outs on the way there and back a lot of cars in the ditch, a couple of them crashed."

Despite the supply challenges, Thompson praised the work of local snow removal crews.

"They've been working every day, trying to keep the roads passable," Thompson said.

