EATON COUNTY, Mich — Budget cuts have slashed animal control services in Eaton County, leaving local police departments burdened and residents searching for solutions.

Eaton County animal control is operating with just one officer following budget cuts and failed millages.

Local police departments are facing an increased burden to handle animal control responsibilities.

The county and a private rescue group are both seeking millions in funding to build new shelters.

A recent situation in neighboring Ingham County brought in over 25 animals at one time, highlighting the regional need for animal control services.

WATCH: What is being done to support local animal services in Eaton County?

What is being done to support local animal services in Eaton County?

"Over the years we’ve had a lot of instances where we’ve had 30-40 dogs, 20 something cats," Tom Reich said.

After the failure of two countywide millages, Reich said recent cuts have hampered operations.

"We have a building that’s occupied by one officer, from animal control, who we’re able to keep after the last budget cut, she maintains the building, and also assists on any aggressive animals we need to take in," Reich said.

Reich said animal control is only available on a very limited basis, leaving departments in Charlotte, Eaton Rapids, and Grand Ledge without support.

Eaton Rapids Mayor Pam Colestock spoke at a recent public safety meeting in March.

"Most of our city police departments have shortages as well, which make having to handle the sheriff's department's animal control responsibility an even larger burden," Colestock said.

Colestock said she hopes the county might be open to contracting services in the future. However, officials said the animal control building is still in disrepair.

"The building is old, it needs to be redone, I shouldn’t say remodeled, it needs to be torn down and built a new one," officials said.

The county is currently seeking a $2.5 million state grant to address the building's needs.

Neighbors are also trying to step up in a separate effort.

"It’s devastating we have no place to put them," Nicole Christiansen said.

Christiansen is the founder and president of Friends of Eaton County Animals. The group is seeking over $2 million in donations to build a private shelter, separate from county animal control.

"I have a deep passion for animals, keeping them safe, keeping the public safe," Christiansen said.

Christiansen said being an administrator for the Eaton County lost and found pets page shows the need in the area.

"You can literally scroll through the page daily, and see dogs that have been found owners that have still not come forward," Christiansen said.

Despite the need, solutions at the county and private level still require funding.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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