Verizon Wireless customers in Eaton County are experiencing issues calling 911

CHARLOTTE, Mich — Eaton County 911 shared an alert on social media today that Verizon Wireless customers are experiencing issues connecting to 911.

If you have an emergency, officials recommend calling dispatch directly at 517-543-3510 or 517-372-8215.

Texts to 911 appear to be working normally.

Updates will continue to be shared through Rave Alerts and on social media.

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