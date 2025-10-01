Urban Air brings weekend of entertainment to downtown Eaton Rapids

EATON RAPIDS, Mich — Airstream trailers will be parking in downtown Eaton Rapids Thursday morning for a weekend campout as part of the Urban Air event.



The Urban Air event features over 40 different activities and events for both campers and local residents to enjoy.

Airstream owners from as far away as Wisconsin are already arriving for the weekend festivities.

Live music will be featured Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights in the downtown event tent.

This year's event is much more than just a campout for Airstream owners, according to city officials.

"I'd love to have an airstream but not yet," said Eaton Rapids neighbor Micaela Stawasz, who I met with her dog, Cinder, outside of Mark's Place Cafe.

Stawasz attended the last Airstream event in Eaton Rapids in 2019 and is excited to see the trailers return for Urban Air.

"I'm pretty pumped about it because I like meeting people from out of town, I love talking to new people," Stawasz said.

I was already seeing Airstream trailers rolling into town on Wednesday — a sign of what's to come this weekend.

Chris and Cathy Williquette, along with their dog Cujo, are some of the campers Stawasz might meet. The Williquettes traveled all the way from Wisconsin for the event.

"We've gone to many rallies and it's always a good time, we meet a lot of new people," Chris said.

He told me he is looking forward to the weekend of events.

"We've been looking forward to it all summer long, and all the activities, we're super pumped up to be here," Chris said.

Corey Cagle, the director of parks, recreation and events in Eaton Rapids, explained the community focus of this year's event.

"We're really focusing on the community aspect of the event, making sure it is not just about those that are staying with us in the airstream, but also the Eaton Rapids community as a whole," Cagle said.

He added that there is a whole list of over 40 different events and activities everyone can enjoy, whether they're bringing a camper or not.

"Thursday, Friday and Saturday night there's live music, here in the event tent behind me," Cagle said.

Stawasz is looking forward to enjoying all aspects of the event.

"The music, well, all of it, yeah, just walking around checking everything out," Stawasz said.

