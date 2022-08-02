Upgrades coming to Crandell Park in Eaton County to improve accessibility

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — A major upgrade is underway at Crandell Park in Eaton County, and it is expected to transform the way visitors use this area.

"You will find people kayaking. You can fish but its catch and release. We don't allow internal combustion engines. If you've got an electric motor, come out with your kids and go fishing. Michigan State University even uses Crandell Lake for researching underwater technology," said Eaton County Board of Commissioners Chair Jeremy Whittum.

The park is fairly undeveloped but gets lots of usage from the community because of its lake, which happens to be the county's largest body of water.

Community leaders are coming together to make using this park easier for people by constructing a walking and riding path that will go all the way around the lake.

"We're trying right now to get people on the site easier. Right now there's a mowed path all the way around it. Its about 2.5 miles about 13,000 feet. We're creating a 10 foot wide walking trail/riding trail to hopefully get people around on the site," said Randy Crandell.

When the park opened, a gravel trail was laid, but just taking a short walk, it's easy to see why there was a need for a revamp.

The 2.5 mile path is expected to cost about $200,000, which is partly being funded by the Charlotte Rotary Club.

The club has pledged to put up $100,000. The rest of the money is being donated by local businesses like Crandell Brothers Trucking.

Community leaders say residents love to spend time here, but this project will draw in even more folks.

"I think this space already has an amazing impact seeing how the community has used it just as a blank canvas now this will give it more accessibility," said Brian Lautzenheiser.

The trail could be done as soon as next week, but leaders say there's much more in the works to really maximize the park's use.

Some of the plans include a new beach, picnic areas, camping spaces and pavilions.

