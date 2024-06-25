University of Olivet sorority suspended for hazing

OLIVET, Mich. — A sorority at the University of Olivet has been suspended for hazing.

University of Olivet President Steven M. Corey wrote that the decision to suspend the Sigma Beta Sorority was made after reviewing indisputable video evidence, as well as testimony and statements from those involved.

He says the events were so unsettling that some in the Sigma Community chose to step forward.

Corey says the university conducted a thorough investigation in accordance with the procedures outlined in the student handbook.

As a result of the investigation, Sigma Beta has been suspended until the end of June in 2025.

