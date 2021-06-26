Tornado touches down in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — A tornado has been reported on the ground near Interstate 69 south of Charlotte, according to an Ingham County weather update.

The tornado is moving northeast at 40 miles per hour. Locations impacted include Charlotte, Eaton Rapids and Dimondale.

Anyone in this path is being advised to take shelter immediately.

Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

A tornado warning is in effect for Williamston, Webberville and surrounding areas until 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids.

A tornado warning for Mason, Albion and Eaton Rapids is in effect until 7:15 p.m.

