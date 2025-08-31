Thousands attend Festival of Oddities in Charlotte, celebrating all things strange and unusual

CHARLOTTE, Mich — The annual event brings vendors, exhibits, and spooky attractions to Courthouse Square for a two-day celebration.



The seventh annual Festival of Oddities drew thousands of visitors to Charlotte's Courthouse Square.

The event features unusual attractions including tarantulas, scorpions, and centipedes, along with books and local vendors.

The festival runs for two days, offering activities both outdoors and inside the courthouse.

Thousands of people packed into Charlotte's Courthouse Square on Saturday for the seventh annual Festival of Oddities, exploring all things strange and unusual during what organizers call the "kickoff to spooky season."

The festival brought an eclectic mix of attractions to the courthouse lawn, creating a unique atmosphere for visitors.

"We got tarantulas, we got scorpions. We got centipede millipedes," one festival participant said.

The event featured books, black cats, and much more, drawing crowds from across the region.

Jenn Carpenter, the festival's organizer, says this celebration is one she looks forward to every year.

"We call it the kickoff spooky season. It's just a celebration of all things kind of weird and spooky. We support a lot of local vendors," Carpenter said.

For lifelong Charlotte resident Tomas Rhines, who visited the festival for his first time this year, the turnout was impressive.

"I don't know if I've ever seen this many people downtown at one time in a long time. I'd like to think that has happened before, but oh my gosh this is incredible," Rhines said.

The festival is a two-day event running through Sunday, with activities both outdoors and inside the courthouse.

"There's so much to do and see outside, but there's also so much to do and see inside, and it's different every year, we change it up every year," Carpenter said.

