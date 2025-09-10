CHARLOTTE, Mich — On Tuesday night, Charlotte residents had the chance to review Eaton County's newly proposed balanced budget, hear directly from commissioners, and share their thoughts on budget cuts that have been at the forefront for months.



The proposed budget includes over $8 million in reductions to the county's general fund expenses.

29 full-time employee positions will be eliminated under the new budget plan.

Many residents expressed concerns about potential cuts to the 4-H program.

‘The Most People We’ve Had’: Budget Cuts Prompt Concern in Eaton County

"I've been here 6 years and it's probably the most people we've had at a public hearing," said Eaton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jim Mott.

The meeting drew an unusually large crowd of concerned residents, reflecting the community's interest in the county's financial decisions.

"It's good to be at the end of the process and see the light at the end of the tunnel, but we've had to make some cuts so that they're gonna affect the community and the residents of Eaton county," Mott said.

Over the last year, county voters turned down two separate tax votes at the ballot. According to county documents, the new proposed budget includes an over $8 million reduction to the county's general fund expenses and has cut 29 full-time employee positions.

The Sheriff's Department's County Wide Road Patrol would be eliminated October 1, leaving only Delta Township with coverage.

Residents in attendance were mainly focused on concerns for the 4-H program, with a 100% cut being applied to MSU Extension in the budget.

"Please do not eliminate the 4H program," one resident said.

"4H is the one you need to save," another added.

"Please preserve the 4H program," echoed a third concerned resident.

When I asked Chairman Mott if these concerns were warranted, he clarified that the 4-H program should not see a drastic change.

"That is correct. I think there is a lot of misunderstanding there because the history has been where the MSU extension has been immensely involved in 4H. That's not the case at least in Eaton County any longer," Mott said.

The new budget also includes a 4.5% pay increase for all employees.

The proposed budget will be brought to the Ways and Means Committee on September 12 for final discussions or changes and is set to be finalized on September 17 at the Board of Commissioners meeting.

