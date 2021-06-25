The Charlotte Bluegrass Festival is back

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — After canceling last year, the Charlotte Blugrass Festival is back in action and celebrating both its 48th and 49th years this weekend.

"it's my new love," said Lisa Mayner, who was at the festival on Thursday. "I love all the music."

Mayner said her fiance, Dean DuBois, introduced her to the genre.

"My fiance has played it all his life and he's been here for like 40 years in a row. And he's actually the band banjo player for New Outlook," she said.

The festival has been a home for musicians around the country since 1972.

"Musicians from all over the country have heard about this festival. And they like coming here. And then there's a whole other area in the campground where people bring their instruments and jam around the campfire," said festival promoter Wesley Pettinger.

He believes bluegrass is special, and brings the community together.

"It's a lot of fellowship and just family oriented, get together and camping and then a whole weekend of music," Pettinger said.

The festival offers music until 10:20 p.m. Friday and from 12:40 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, along with food and songwriting sessions at the festival. Daily tickets Cost $30.

For information, go to the festival website.

