Table Talk: On the road for a paranormal investigation at the former Stimson Hospital

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. — Join morning anchors Mikayla Temple and Tianna Jenkins, producer Lauren van Staveren and photographers Russell Shellberg and Josh Carter for this weeks Table Talk on the road as they go to the basement of the former Stimson Hospital for a paranormal investigation!

Watch the full segment in the video player above.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook