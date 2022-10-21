Watch Now
Table Talk: On the road for a paranormal investigation at the former Stimson Hospital

This week, Table Talk hit the road for a paranormal investigation at the former Stimson Hospital in Eaton Rapids. Check out what they encountered in the old morgue!
Posted at 9:48 AM, Oct 21, 2022
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. — Join morning anchors Mikayla Temple and Tianna Jenkins, producer Lauren van Staveren and photographers Russell Shellberg and Josh Carter for this weeks Table Talk on the road as they go to the basement of the former Stimson Hospital for a paranormal investigation!

Watch the full segment in the video player above.

