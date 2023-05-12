Suspect accused of placing nails under tires in custody of Eaton Rapids Police

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. — The Eaton Rapids Police Department (ERPD) has identified a suspect tied to the the reports of nails being placed under car tires in Eaton Rapids.

According to a Facebook post by ERPD, several people came forward with information connected to the incidents, which occurred in the early morning hours of May 10. A suspect was then identified.

An unrelated incident in the evening of May 10 led to officers making contact with the suspect. During the investigation, the suspect was placed in protective custody and transported to a local hospital.

According to police, no motive has been determined at this point in time.

