Nails found under car tires outside of homes displaying LGBTQ+, American flags in Eaton Rapids

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. — On Wednesday, the Eaton Rapids Police Department received three reports of nails being placed under people's car tires.

While no damage was reported, two of the residences had displayed flags supporting the LGBTQ+ community. The third residence displayed a United States flag.

Police were given video footage of the suspect from one of the residences located on East Knight Street. According to the time stamp, the nails were placed between 1:30 a.m. and 1:47 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The Eaton Rapids Police Department shared the photos of the suspect on it's social media pages. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the police department.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook