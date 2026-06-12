Storm alerts bring urgency for Eaton County family still rebuilding after tornado

CHARLOTTE, Mich — A year after a tornado destroyed their home and event venue, an Eaton County family is still rebuilding and revamping their strategies anytime severe weather is a possibility.

WATCH: CHARLOTTE FAMILY URGENTLY WATCHING STORM ALERTS ONE YEAR AFTER TORNADO

Charlotte family urgently watching storm alerts one year after tornado

In May 2025, an EF1 tornado destroyed much of Hidden Creek Farms, an event venue in Eaton County.

Thirteen months later, the Auvenshine family is still working on how to use the land.

"For us we're just reimagining. We're just praying about it and thinking what's next," co-owner Adam Auvenshine said.

The tornado also serves as a reminder to take any weather alerts seriously.

"When you hear that there's gonna be a storm coming you have a little different sense of urgency," Auvenshine said.

Auvenshine and his daughter Isla sat on a patch of dirt where their house once stood, where they took cover from the storm.

"I had no idea how fast they could show up. It came really fast but just as fast as it was here it was gone," Auvenshine said.

Auvenshine looks at the weather closer these days after getting a firsthand look at a storm's power.

"We have so many good outlets out there. You guys are phenomenal tracking storms," he said.

For farmers like him, Auvenshine makes sure to hunker everything down, including animals and equipment.

"Things that can possibly be flying hazards we have those taken care of. Just being a little more aware now after everything we went through last year," he said.

His daughter Isla, the oldest of three, makes it her job to watch over her siblings.

"Make sure that my brothers are safe and really you just pray," Isla said.

When a storm hits, it takes a team to get through the tough times.

"To see the people that came to us that came to our aid that was here with us. We were very blessed and if there's ever those situations again hopefully we would be able to reciprocate that same thing," Auvenshine said.

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