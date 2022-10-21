SIREN/Eaton Shelter hosts cornhole contest as fundraiser

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — It's a game almost everyone can participate in, and now, a local shelter is holding a cornhole tournament to raise money.

The SIREN/Eaton Shelter helps hundreds of families in the area experiencing homelessness.

It's the only family shelter in Eaton County, which means families can still live under the same roof while getting services to get their lives back on track.

On Saturday, the shelter is hosting a community tailgating and cornhole contest.

Registration for the contest is $25 per person.

