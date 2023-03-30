Siren- Eaton shelter accepting Easter basket donations for kids

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Easter is just around the corner, and the SIREN/Eaton Shelter is making sure local kids won't go without an Easter basket this year.

Stuffed animals, small toys and blankets are just some of the many items filling Easter baskets that will go out to local kids.

Easter baskets are guaranteed for some kids but a luxury for others. For this reason, the shelter wanted to make all kids feel the Easter magic this year.

"It makes the children feel like they're not missing out on anything. Sometimes coming into shelter, whether it's on our domestic violence programming or in our homeless programming, money can be tight for families," said Kaitlyn Fales, domestic violence program director.

Community members are being asked to adopt a family and provide them with their own special Easter basket. Donations of single items are being accepted as well.

"We've been putting baskets together for new incoming children that maybe didn't necessarily get to adopt it but are new coming into the shelter," Fales said.

In previous years, SIREN/Eaton Shelter did Easter egg hunts to celebrate the holiday, but this year, they've decided to do something different. They say the community response has been great, and all of their families have been adopted, but they don't want the donations to stop there.

"We get new families all the time, whether families move out and a new one moves into the shelter, so we're still very much accepting donations," Fales said.

If you want to be apart of this effort to build an Easter basket for a family in need, the shelter is accepting drop-offs Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 520 Robinson St.

