Seventh-Day Adventist Church has brought back free dental and vision clinic services.

Watch the video above to learn about the free services

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I talk to different neighbors in my neighborhood every week, recently one person in my community told me about a dental and vision clinic offering free services in Lansing. I caught up with Charlotte resident Annette Atherholt about how this resource would be a great help.

"I just moved back to Eaton County, I don't have a dentist or vision, set up for me right now," Eaton County Resident Annette Atherholt said.

Meet Annette Atherholt, who previously lived in Eaton County for more than 20 years, and recently moved back from metro Detroit.

She wanted to be closer to family. She's looking forward to a free dental and vision clinic being held in Lansing on Sunday.

"I think it's important for the community cause there are a lot of people in this area, that don't have a dentist or eye doctor," Eaton County Resident Annette Atherholt said.

For the first time since the pandemic, Seventh-Day Adventist church in Lansing has brought back the clinic to offer, free dental and vision clinic services to the community.

"It gets expensive pretty quick can definitely see where there are a lot of people it will be a benefit too," Organizer for the event Rachel Cabose said.

"In the vision area eye exams and prescription glasses will be made to their prescription," Organizer for the event Rachel Cabose said.

Annette says this is a blessing and something she doesn't take for granted.

"When I found out I was excited," Eaton County Resident Annette Atherholt said

"Personally I think that's how God works, he puts us in the right place at the right time," Eaton County Resident Annette Atherholt said

Seventh Day Adventist Church will host the free clinic starting at 8 am till 4 pm on Sunday, November 17th. Below is the link with all the information for Sunday's clinic.

https://www.fox47news.com/entertainment/shows/the-morning-blend/lansing-seventh-day-adventist-church-11-12-24

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook