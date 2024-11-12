Lansing Seventh Day Adventist Church - 11/12/24

LANSING, Mich. — Do you need dental or vision care but can't afford the cost? Come to the free clinic at the Lansing Seventh-day Adventist Church on Sunday, November 17th. You can have your teeth cleaned, have a cavity filled, have a tooth pulled, or receive an eye exam and free prescription eyeglasses (while supplies last) all at no cost to you! For more information please visit LansingAdventist.org or call (517) 321-1963.
