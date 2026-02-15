Sap flows in Vermontville as residents help prepare for 85th maple syrup festival

VERMONTVILLE, Mich — Sap is officially flowing from the trees in Vermontville, marking the beginning of maple syrup season as neighbors prepare for the 85th Vermontville Maple Syrup Festival.



Families gathered Saturday to tap maple trees around town, teaching children about the maple syrup-making process and the fact that it takes 35-40 gallons of sap to make one gallon of syrup

The community tradition helps preserve the 85-year-old festival while creating family memories for participants

Festival co-president MarryAnne Hayes says events like tree tapping help keep the tradition alive by engaging local kids in the process

"We're gonna tap trees today," said Leighton as they began the annual ritual.

For siblings Leighton and Liam, the experience is about creating memories in a place that holds special meaning for their family.

"My mom and dad got married here," said Leighton.

Their mother, Heather Youngs, grew up in Vermontville and has never missed a single maple syrup festival. Even though the family no longer lives in the area, they return each year for the tradition.

"Being able to come here and do things even though we don't live here anymore. It's family time and things we can do together," Youngs said.

The event serves as both a learning opportunity and a way to make new memories. Children discover where maple syrup comes from and the extensive work required to produce it.

"It's nice for them to come out, see where maple syrup comes from, all the hard work that goes into making it, how much sap it takes to make one gallon of maple syrup," Youngs said.

The answer to that question reveals the intensive process: approximately 35 to 40 gallons of sap are needed to make one gallon of maple syrup.

MarryAnne Hayes, co-president of the Vermontville Maple Syrup Festival, said traditions like the tree-tapping event help ensure the festival's future.

"It's fun teaching the kids in the area what we do so that we can keep this tradition alive," Hayes said.

The timing of this year's tree tapping aligns with local folklore about maple syrup season.

"The old wives tale is that syrup usually starts around Valentine's Day, so to be tapping trees on Valentine's Day we're right on schedule that they like to say," Hayes said.

Hayes summed up the community spirit with a simple phrase: "Just making our town a little sweeter."

Youngs confirmed her family will continue the tradition by attending this year's festival at the end of April.

"Make sure everyone comes out to the syrup festival, it's a good time, the kids love it, you can see the hard work we're putting in," Youngs said.

