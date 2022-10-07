Remembering Big Daddy Colestock with a specially-made bench

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — He served in Eaton Rapids city council and then went on to become mayor now there’s a permanent tribute to Don Colestock’s memory that everyone can benefit from.

Don Colestock, affectionatley known as "Big Daddy" has a legacy that can't be denied.

"Don Colestock was the mayor for the city of Eaton Rapids for 12 years. He was actually the longest serving mayor in the city's history," said Eaton Rapids mayor, Pam Colestock.

Pam Colestock, Don's daughter, was just sworn in as mayor in January.

She isn't the only policitian he inspired.

"He is the gentleman responsible for getting our Public Safety building erected that houses our fire department and our police department," said Jeremy Whittum.

Don was a mentor to Whittum, who currently serves as the Eaton County Commission chair.

Whittum had a bench made, engraved with Don's name and placed outside of City Hall where Big Daddy dedicated much of his life.

It's in a spot where anyone who sits there can have the best view of a bustling, thriving community he helped build.

"Every town has a person that adds a little color to our respective communities. There's only one Big Daddy and he was our mayor," said Whittum.

Colestock passed away back in 2017 at age of 87, but between the memories and the bench that shares his name, his legacy lives on.

