Pumpkin patch paying it forward by giving away free or low cost pumpkins

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — An Eaton Rapids couple is using the land they own to teach their kids about farming with a pumpkin patch. But now, they are also using this agro-hobby to show the community some love.

The Grulke family has been growing and harvesting pumpkins on their small family farm for a few years, but this year, weather conditions were perfect, which means they have lots and lots of pumpkins.

"So this year, I planted Big Mac pumpkins, which are between 25 and 100 pounds. I would say most of them are between 50 and 100 pounds. We also planted the Howden pumpkin variety, which is your standard jack-o-lantern," said owner Joseph Grulke.

It's a pumpkin that lives up to its name. This year, he has a lot of Big Mac pumpkins.

Joseph says there are about 2,000 ripe and ready for the picking.

It's more than his family can sell in a season, and it's why the family decided to share their bountiful harvest.

"Pumpkins are expensive for a family of four. You can spend $50 to $60 easily on pumpkins," said owner, Jenna Grulke.

So for families in need, the Grulkes are simply giving them away.

"I think it's a great thing that they are doing," said customer Don Large.

Large lives in Lansing but saw the Grulke's Facebook post and decided to pick up a truckful.

"The cost of everything has gone through the roof, and for them to just donate or take donations for them, you just don't find that," said Large.

The family is hoping enough people will come by and pick up a gourd so they don't go to waste.

"Don't be shy, come on out. We have plenty of pumpkins for everyone. Pay what you can. If you can't pay anything, just take what you need," said Joseph Grulke.

The family's farm is located in Eaton Rapids at 8226 South Royston Road.

They plan to offer pumpkins throughout the month of October, but they also have butternut squash and eggs for sale.

